New north-east train station on track for opening

A new railway station in the north-east is beginning to take shape.

Engineers are now installing concrete shafts for the accessible footbridge at Kintore.

The two ten-metre-tall structures have been craned into position at the new station this week.

Network Rail and contractor BAM Nuttall, are building the new £14.5 million facility to reconnect Kintore to the rail network for the first time in 56 years.

It is due to reopen in May 2020 with all Aberdeen to Inverness trains calling at the station.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail senior sponsor for the project, said: “The new Kintore station will reconnect the local community to the rail network for the first time in nearly six decades.

“The construction of the new station is progressing to plan and we look forward to delivering the facility – and the travel opportunities it creates – for customers.”

Facilities at the station will also include a 168-space car park, including spaces for electric vehicles and disabled parking, bike storage facilities and connections into the local bus network.