New north-east train station could open next May

A new £14.5 million train station could open in May next year.

Bam Nuttall was appointed to build the station at Kintore, which has been without a station for 56 years.

Construction is expected to take place over the next 12 months and, if all goes to plan, passengers could be boarding a train at Kintore by May next year.

Work is taking place on the platforms and foundations for the overbridge during the current closure of the rail line between Dyce and Inverurie.

Work will then begin to complete platforms, as well as install lifts, a bridge, a car park and an access road.

The station would eventually be handed over to ScotRail for testing.

Chairman of the committee, Peter Argyle, said: “This is something we have been looking at since the 1980s.

“To be at this stage… is tremendous.”