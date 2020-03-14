New north-east station is on track to help environment with electric parking

The north-east’s newest train station will help the environment by offering electric car parking spaces.

A total of 24 of the 168 spaces at Kintore can be used by motorists looking to boost their vehicles.

The £14.5 million station is due to open in May and will mean the town is connected to the rail network for the first time in five decades.

All Aberdeen to Inverness trains will call at the new facility, which is being built by Network Rail and main contractor BAM Nuttall.

Two charging spaces were originally planned for Kintore but that has been increased because of funding from Transport Scotland as part of the government’s strategy to decarbonise rail travel by 2035.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail’s senior sponsor for Kintore, said everything is on track for the multi-million-pound project to be completed on time.

He said: “Rail is already among the most sustainable forms of transport and we are committed to working alongside the Scottish Government to decarbonise the rail industry by 2035.

“Work on the new station is progressing to plan and we look forward to opening Kintore in May – delivering new travel choices for the local community.”

The original Kintore station opened in 1854, but closed a century later in the Beeching cuts.

Construction work on the new station began in March last year and the transport hub is the first to be built in the region since Laurencekirk in 2009.

Lawrence Shackman, Transport Scotland’s head of rail projects and technical services, said the additional car parking spaces are part of efforts to encourage people to take greener travel options.