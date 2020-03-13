New north-east primary school headteacher delighted with post

The new head teacher of a north-east primary school has spoken of her delight at taking on the role.

Stacey Strachan took over as permanent head of Hatton of Cruden School last week.

She had filled the role of acting head at the school since January.

She previously filled the same acting role at Rathen Primary and Dales Park Primary.

She said: “It is certainly going to be a great fit for me.

“When I was applying for the role, I thought ‘it is the perfect position for me’.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I thoroughly enjoy the children and the close-knit environment with the community is really good.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee chairwoman Gillian Owen said: “Many congratulations, Stacey.

“Teaching is a hugely rewarding career and providing leadership to a school is very satisfying and fulfilling.”