New north-east police dog to step out on ‘paw-trol’

A new police dog has completed his training and is now on patrol in the north-east.

Kane was only a 10-week-old puppy when he was placed with his handler at the end of 2018 and started his general purpose dog training in 2019.

The youngster was marked as a replacement for dog unit veteran Drax, who had joined the former Grampian Police force in 2012.

Drax was born in April 2011 and was bred by the South Yorkshire Police dog breeding programme where his father was a serving police dog.

Police dog (PD) Drax has retired after completing eight years of service Police Scotland’s North East division and has been involved in criminal inquiries, missing person searches and crowd control. He will now stay with handler in retirement.

Kane is now a fully operational police dog and has started work across the region.

In a statement police said: “PD Drax is remaining with his handler in his retirement where it can be assured that he will continue to be greatly loved after his many years of loyal service within the North East of Scotland.

“We wish PD Kane all the best paw-trolling the beat, and we wish Drax a long, happy and healthy retirement.”