New north-east partnership set to deliver growing packs

A new scheme has been set up to distribute food growing packs to north-east residents.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), One Seed Forward, Tullos Community Garden, and Granite City Good Food have launched an initiative called Keep Growing Aberdeen.

The group has received £500 from Aberdeen city council and will send out growing packs to the residents of Torry, which includes seedlings, compost, plant pots, and instructions on how to get started.

The partners of the project are recruiting individuals and families who live in Torry and are interested in growing herbs and vegetables in their homes, gardens or community growing spaces such as the Tullos Community Garden, following the social distancing guidance.

Participants are asked to share their surplus seedlings with their neighbours, connecting with those who live near-by through plants on windowsills.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rebecca Dunn, CFINE Community Growing Development Worker, said:

“The Keep Growing Aberdeen project encompasses everything that we stand for as an organisation: improving health, well-being, and the environment, as well as tackling poverty.

“CFINE is delighted to participate in this great new initiative which will help people look after their mental and physical health and we look forward to seeing the good food that the local community will grow.”

Bob Donald, One Seed Forward Chair, said: “As a community growing initiative, One Seed Forward is pleased to support local projects such as this.

“Gardening is acknowledged as having mental and physical health benefits and we hope that the families taking part also have fun in taking care of their seedlings as they grow.”

All growing packs will be prepared at the CFINE premises, and the charity will deliver these by electric cargo bikes or car as part of their emergency food delivery routes.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day