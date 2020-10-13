New north-east link road for housing development approved

Plans to create a new link road for a north-east housing development have been approved – after being rejected by the local authority.

The Scottish Government has now approved Kirkwood Homes’ East Lodge link road infrastructure for the land adjacent to Ury Estate, Stonehaven.

It had included proposals to stop up the southern end of the Netherley road other than for local access, diverting it via a new road, and installing locked gates to access only sections.

Concerns were expressed by objectors, including farmers, that the junction would not be suitable for large agricultural vehicles if the plan was to go ahead.

It was highlighted that there could be an impact on amenity due to an increase in through-traffic.

Aberdeenshire Council had previously refused the housing developer’s plans, as it said “it is not in the general public interest in this case to depart from roads and junction design standards concerning, road safety, efficiency, capacity and flow of the road traffic network, accordingly planning permission as applied for should be refused and for the avoidance of doubt this includes proposals for stopping-up and or closure of the B979.”

The estate lies on the northern side of the A90 Stonehaven bypass, from the A957 Slug Road to the southern end of the AWPR, with a large part of the housing development already completed.

Access is currently provided via the Netherly Road, with the proposals allowing for the closure of the east entrance to the estate, and the new road being built west of East Lodge.

Scottish Government reporter Trevor Croft said: “According to the council the ethos for the continued use of East Lodge as an access is one of sustainable travel, with benefits to all road users of avoiding a 1.5-kilometre detour via North Lodge each time vehicles entered or exited Ury Estate at the eastern side, cutting down on fuel costs, fuel emissions and journey time, but also in the interests of wider sustainable travel through higher likelihood of public transport serving the estate due to a more direct and logical means of access.

“While the proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan, granting planning permission is still justified by a proposal that is part of an established development guided by master plan and successive planning permissions.

“Importantly it will have less adverse environmental impact than the existing consented roads proposal. I have considered all the other matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Five conditions have also been put in place before any work can begin, including producing a tree protection plan, and that surface water drainage systems are approved and full access plans provided.