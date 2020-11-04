New NHS Grampian chief executive praises north-east residents for sticking to Covid-19 rules

A north-east health board’s new chief executive has praised north-east residents for helping to keep coronavirus numbers down as she started her new role.

Caroline Hiscox took over the role of chief executive of NHS Grampian on Monday after the previous chief executive Professor Amanda Croft announced she would be retiring in November earlier this year.

Previously, she held the role of executive nurse director at the health board, which she had performed since April 2018.

She was awarded a PhD in 2019 following extensive research into the behavioural aspects of professional accountability in the nursing workforce and holds an honorary chair at the University of Stirling as well being a visiting chair at Robert Gordon University.

She was also responsible for international recruitment work which saw 100 Australian nurses take up posts within the north-east.

Her appointment comes as NHS Grampian prepares for the busy winter months which could be busier than usual due to the pandemic.

And she hailed north-east residents for doing a “really good job” following Scottish Government rules to help keep the number of Covid-19 cases down.

Professor Hiscox said she will be focusing on three main priorities over the next six months as newly appointed chief executive.

Prof Hiscox said: “I don’t need to tell you we are living and working in extraordinary times. In my career in the NHS I have never seen anything like this. It is hard and I want to clearly acknowledge that.

“I have three priorities: A plan; your wellbeing; and not taking my eye off the ball on life beyond Covid.

“Firstly, I want to be able to clearly set out our work priorities and how we will deliver them over the coming months. This prioritisation of some work programmes doesn’t mean they are more important than others, they just require urgent attention and support – preparing for a Covid vaccine would be one such priority.

“The thought of this winter on top of everything else can feel quite overwhelming so having an understanding and clarity of our approach is necessary.”

She added: “No role or person is more important than any other, we are an eco-system that needs all of its parts to function. In essence, we’re a bit like a jigsaw that needs every single part to be complete.

“Finally, I will be keeping my eye on the ball beyond covid. We will get to a place where covid is under control. I don’t know when, but I do know that the people of Grampian are doing a really good job at adhering to the public health behaviours to contain the virus.

“It’s really important that when we come out the other side we’re in a place to continue to build towards being the best health and social care system in Scotland and I truly believe that we have the foundations to do that.

“I know we may not be able to resolve everything that lies ahead, many of these things are out with our control, but as your chief executive, I promise to listen and commit to doing our best.”