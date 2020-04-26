New north-east gymnastics facility recommended for approval

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans to change a former argicultural building into a gymnastics facility.

Proposals for unit three at Mains of Esslemont Steading, near Ellon, are to be heard next week by the Formartine area committee.

They propose converting one of the modern sheds for gymnastics use, as well as forming a car park.

Six representations of support were made in respect of the development, which people said would provide an important additional service for the area and bring economic benefits to Ellon.

A report to be heard by councillors states: “The assessment highlights a number of available sites in Ellon and one at Foveran.

“This report concludes there are no sequentially preferable sites that are suitable or available within Ellon town centre or immediate periphery to the edge of the town centre.

“From a sustainability viewpoint, and in terms of landscape character, the reuse of an existing building at this location is preferable to erecting a new structure on a greenfield site.

“Despite the location of the site being remote from public transport stops, it is considered to have a net benefit as the nearest equivalent facility is in Inverurie, where many of the club’s members travel from more northerly residences.”