New north-east farm shop opens doors to public

A north-east farm shop opened its doors to the public for the first time today.

Westerton Farm Shop welcomed customers at its premises in Westerton Farm Cullerie near Echt.

The team behind the shop describe themselves as a”traditional family farm” and have farmed at Westerton farm since 1987.

It sells local, fresh, quality farm produce on a daily basis and items range from eggs, onions, kale to honey and marmalade.

Posted by Westerton Farm Shop on Monday, 31 August 2020

They were inspired by their grandfather Alan Rosie to start the farm shop.

He was originally from Orkney but farmed near Rothienorman since 1949, where he has provided and sold potatoes and eggs to customers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the past 50 years.

The shop opened its doors this morning at 8am and asked all visitors to adhere to government guidelines.

Everyone shopping must adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and wear a face mask.

Only one household is permitted inside the shop at a time.

