New north-east council homes completed

More than 30 new council houses are being made available for social rent in the north-east.

Four existing properties formerly used as Aberdeenshire Council education offices on Cameron Street in Stonehaven have been converted into eight one-bedroom flats.

Work on the £600,000 project began in November last year, however had to be paused earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a further 28 flats, houses and bungalows are also nearing completion as part of the third phase of development at Blackiemuir Avenue in Laurencekirk.

Muir Group began work on the properties in September last year.

The first of the units will be available between January and March next year.

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, councillor Anne Stirling, said: “This has been a very challenging year for everybody, so it’s great to see work on these properties reaching completion, adding capacity in two communities where we’re seeing high demand for accommodation.

“In particular, I’m pleased to see former council offices being converted into accommodation.

“This supports our office rationalisation plans and allows us to bring vacant properties back into use.”

Committee vice-chairwoman Councillor Doreen Mair said: “These two schemes take account of a number of factors, including the needs of our new tenants.

“Planning these projects isn’t just about the housing itself, it’s about how we can integrate new homes into our communities and make best use of the sites and resources available to us.”