New north-east cinema enjoys successful weekend despite Covid-19 restrictions

A new cinema in the north-east enjoyed a successful first weekend in spite of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Arc in Peterhead opened its doors for the first time last week – and cinema bosses reported “brisk trading” as film lovers enjoyed the first screenings.

With physical distancing measures in place to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, many showings were at full capacity.

And in addition to movie buffs, the cinema also welcomed young footballers from Peterhead FC’s coaching school to a screening of Trolls.

Brian Gilligan, chief executive of the Arc Cinemas, said: “We had an amazing start, and are really grateful to the people of Peterhead for their fantastic support over a very successful opening weekend.

“Customers loved the comfort, the quality, and the reasonable prices and as a result several screenings reached their maximum permitted occupancy with social distancing measures in place.

“We were kept going all day long as families enjoyed the matinee screenings while the evenings were popular with couples.”

The Arc – which was transformed from a bingo hall into a cinema in a £2 million revamp – was opened last week by award-winning director Jon S Baird, who hails from the Blue Toon.

Fittingly Mr Baird’s 2018 Stan and Ollie, focusing on the renowned comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, was the first film shown after the Arc opened its doors.

He said: “I’m so impressed with the cinema. They have done an incredible job. It really is state-of-the-art and compares with any cinema I’ve been to in London.

“This will be a huge magnet for the economy in Peterhead. I’m confident it will be well received, there’s been a real positive buzz on social media and I think people will still come – despite Covid.

“This really is something for Peterhead to be proud of and could be the resurgence the town needs.

“My mum and dad went on their first date in the Regal Cinema that was previously on this site in the 1950s so it’s extra special to be back here.”

The Arc has five screens, all of which are wheelchair-accessible.

