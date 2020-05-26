New north-east cafe reopens for takeaway with special afternoon tea

A north-east cafe which opened three weeks before lockdown is easing its way back to business with a new takeaway service.

Sally’s Cafe in Portlethen was taken over by Sally Adam in the weeks before the coronavirus crisis.

After only three weeks in operation the eatery shut its doors to comply with government regulations.

As the country prepares to phase out of lockdown, Sally’s has started to offer a full menu of sweet and savoury snacks for local residents to take home and feast on.

Sally said: “It was a real impulse buy, we saw on Facebook that the previous owner was giving it up. We got the keys on the 28th of February and we reopened on the 2nd of March.

“To start with (during the lockdown) we closed. We thought about staying open but decided it was best just to close until we seen what was going to happen.

“We were open on the Monday and then the lockdown started on the Friday.

“Because we opened so quickly we hadn’t done anything so while we were closed we repainted, we’ve got new tables and chairs we’ve put in proper extraction fans. We’ve completely done the place up while we’ve been closed.”

The 43-year-old from Echt and her partner Mike have been looking after their staff and consulting with local authorities to ensure the premises was ready for business.

She said: “It’s been quite stressful just making sure that you’re doing everything right and that you’re protecting the staff and the customers.

“We’ve rearranged the cafe so we just have the tables now making a counter, so we just have one customer in at a time

“Just making sure that we’re doing everything right, working along with environmental health. They’ve been really great with advice on what to do.”

The cafe is now offering their full menu plus afternoon tea through their takeaway service.

For more information or to order visit Sally’s Cafe on Facebook, here.