New north-east business focuses on healthy eating

A new business aiming to promote healthy eating has launched in the north-east.

LittleBon, founded by Kirsty Fraser and her son, Caeleb, is a children’s food school which provides food-based classes and events for families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The school will offer a diverse range of exciting and engaging classes, events and online content for people of all ages, with face-to-face classes to begin early next year.

LittleBon’s main goal is to encourage positive relationships with food by educating children about good nutrition, and teach them the practical life skill of cooking.

Kirsty and Caeleb will also support families in continuing this ethos at home to create a culture of socialising and connecting with each other through the food people cook and eat together.

Kirsty said: “LittleBon came into play due to three things – my own love for food, my son’s love for cooking and baking, and my own health journey.

“Through my own journey through motherhood and with another little one on the way, I know how much of a minefield it can be trying to navigate the best way to feed our children.

“I want to help children and other families just like mine live happier, healthier lives through the food they eat, all while having lots of fun and connection along the way. And Littlebon will do just that.”

To find out more about the school and browse their range of healthy recipes, visit LittleBon on Facebook.