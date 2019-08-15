New north-east basketball sessions launched to help tackle antisocial behaviour

Young people in a north-east town are being offered free basketball sessions as part of a new initiative to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

Shell Twilight Basketball sessions are to run every Friday from 8 until 10pm at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, and will begin at the start of the new school term.

They are designed for young people aged between 11 and 21.

The sessions are being run with Scottish Sports Futures which has had a partnership with Shell UK Ltd since 2010.

Scottish Sports Futures manager Sean Brady said: “Our aim is to embed sessions in communities and ensure there is a legacy of local staff and young people to deliver the programme beyond our initial investment.”

For more information visit Shell Twilight Basketball on Facebook or contact the centre.