New north-east base for scheme

An education project has a temporary home thanks to a north-east football team.

The PeterDeen Project helps Peterhead Academy pupils study core subjects like English and maths by laying on football sessions.

Figures show a 50% increase in attendance rates among participants.

It is based at Peterhead FC and is to move to Barclay Park Pavilion in Peterhead once it has been refurbished.

Now, the project will move to the Buchanhaven Hearts Junior Football Club at Victoria Road temporarily.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Buchanhaven Hearts JFC offered a new base for the project using their facilities to deliver training and education until the new facility is complete.

“We’re delighted to bring them on board as yet another local partner, working with the project to improve the life chances of young people in the area.”