New north-east air ambulance to enter service

The north-east’s new air ambulance is to enter service this week.

Staff at the new Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) base in Dyce will start work on Friday after Helimed 79, a newly-refurbished and upgraded aircraft, arrived last week.

Operator Babcock’s hangar has been transformed into a purpose-built base for the chopper.

SCAA chief executive David Craig said: “We are always immensely proud of the crew but, even in these difficult circumstances, they have also been working behind the scenes helping to put it all together.

“Everyone has worked tirelessly to get this done and it’s a lot of things people won’t see.

“It’s hugely exciting to be launching this week and we look forward to increasing air ambulance capacity and resilience.”

The new aircraft is SCAA’s second, with the other operating from Perth.