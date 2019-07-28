New music provides insight into medieval Aberdeen

Fascinating tales which give a glimpse into medieval Aberdeen have inspired modern-day folk songs.

A historian from the Aberdeen Burgh Records Project and a group of musicians have penned tracks which explore the stories in the archives.

Songs from Medieval Aberdeen explore the connection between historical research and music – with the inspiration behind the songs coming from the project.

One of the founding members is Dr Claire Hawes, a researcher and part-time musician.

Alongside professional musicians Davy Cattanach and Paddy Buchanan, they have performed gigs across the city, including at Aberdeen University’s May Festival.

Songs written by the trio are Balingar, Kervel, Candilmas Time, The Brokin Folkis and The Fisher Folk of Futy. More songs are currently in the process of being written and the band are hoping to release an album.

Claire said: “We started about a year ago and we got funding from the Creative Funding Award at Aberdeen City Council.

“The songs come together after I give ideas from the records to Davy, who is the main songwriter, and he comes back with some ideas for the lyrics.

“One of the songs is about the fishing and trade industry and all the goods that go across the North Sea.”

Claire said the 17th Century north-east outlaw Jamie Macpherson, a famous criminal whose music inspired the like of Robbie Burns, was among those the band drew inspiration from.

She said: “The other songs are about the outlaw Jamie Macpherson, the fishing industry and the people who were banished from the towns because of the crimes they committed. These are legal records so they are hard to understand, easier now that we have transcribed them.

“We have to embellish some things to make the songs tell the full story.

“I think this would not have happened anywhere else but in Aberdeen with the thriving folk music scene.

“Aberdeen is very unique as we have this unique set of extensive records and I hope more people get to know more about them via the songs.”

The archive of the city’s earliest council registers is considered to be a national treasure because it is near-complete in its coverage of the period 1398-1511.

Claire, who plays the bodhran, a Irish traditional drum, is originally from the Borders but moved to Old Aberdeen three years ago to work for the Burgh Project, a collaboration between Aberdeen University, the Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives (ACAA) and the National Records of Scotland.

Main singer of the band, Paddy is a professional musician and works as a music teacher.

Paddy, who is originally from Kintore, said: “The response has just been amazing and it has been all thanks to Claire.

“The stories are fascinating. Folk music has a long history of taking tales from the past.

“The songs are very much contemporary folk songs.

“Claire helps us to use words that would have been used back then but the songs aren’t in Latin.”

The band are now getting ready to play at Aberdeen Folk Club on October 23.