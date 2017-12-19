New music festival to take place at North-east football ground

A new music festival is set to take place in the North-east next year.

Friendly Fest will be entertaining crowds at Keith’s FC’s Kynoch Park ground and promises a day of live music.

The festival will be headlined by Chris Helme, former frontman with alternative rock band The Seahorses, and tribute act the Complete Stone Roses.

Helme was discovered while busking before joining The Seahorses – which was formed by the former Stone Roses’ guitarist John Squire following his departure from the band.

They will also be joined by local acts The Carousels – a psychedelic folk/country band from Keith – and Sons O’ the Soil, a folk rock band.

The organisers promise more names will be added closer to the time.

As well as live bands, there will be DJs on hand to entertain music fans, along with food stalls and multiple bars on site, serving a range of draft beer, craft beer and specialist gins.

With a capacity of 4,000, organisers believe Kynoch Park is well-placed for people from all around the area to attend.

Russell Aitchison, the festival’s organiser, said: “We are delighted to announce Friendly Fest will be taking place at Kynoch Park, Keith, in May 2018. The reaction since we launched our social media pages a few months ago has been great, and it’s clear there is a big appetite for live music and festivals in this part of Scotland.

“We have a long-term plan to grow this festival year on year. And, with the support of Keith, the surrounding areas and the whole of Morayshire who knows where the festival can go.”

Friendly Fest is being staged by the organisers of the popular Aberdeen-based Enjoy Music festival.

A summer event, Enjoy Music has been gone from strength to strength at Hazlehead Park since it started out in 2015.

Earlier this year, some 6,000 people saw the Scottish rock legends Primal Scream and dance act Chase & Status – almost doubling the crowd numbers.

Friendly Fest is set to take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Tickets go on sale from tomorrow at 9am, and can be bought online from gig website Skiddle.