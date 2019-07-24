New mobile devices will help police spend more time in north-east communities

Police officers working on the streets of the north-east have been given mobile devices to let them spend more time working in communities.

The devices, which use new mobile phone technology, means police officers will now be able to take statements from victims and witnesses and access the national computer while out on the beat.

When officers currently deal with a crime, they need to return to their office to record details of the incident on the computer system and complete paperwork.

But every officer will now be able to connect to police systems while working remotely.

The electronic notebooks were launched in Tayside last month as part of a pilot scheme and are now being rolled out in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

About 10,000 of the handsets will be handed out to officers across Scotland by 2020 as part of a £21 million project.

The devices were launched at the north-east division’s headquarters on Queen Street today.

Chief superintendent Campbell Thomson, divisional commander for the North East Division, said using mobile technology as part of policing was an “exciting” development for the force.

He said: “The introduction of mobile working is a huge milestone in the modernisation of policing, which will positively support the community-based policing approach here in the north-east of Scotland.

“It is exciting to see this transformation which will not only significantly contribute to the future of policing but also assist in delivering better outcomes for communities.

“Given the importance we place on partnership working, it also positions us well to further collaborate and integrate with partners in the use of digital technology in the years to come.”

Officers responding to an emergency call will now be able to connect to police systems using the 4G mobile data network.

Apps to carry out checks and send crime reports will also be installed on the machines.

The devices will feature a digital notebook function called Pronto so victims and witnesses can electronically add their signature at the end of their statements.

Inspector Jon Millar, who has been leading the mobile device project, said: “Officers will have access to core operating systems from a mobile device allowing them to respond to ongoing policing matters without having to return to offices to access and update relevant information.”