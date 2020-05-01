New mobile coronavirus testing unit in north-east town to open

A new coronavirus mobile testing centre will open in a north-east town on Saturday.

The mobile unit will be established in Peterhead and will move around the town testing key workers showing symptoms and their family members.

It will be staffed by military personnel wearing protective clothing and up to 300 people a day will be able to use the centre.

The unit forms part of 13 new locations being opened up around Scotland and alongside one in Elgin will be used to support the larger Aberdeen and Inverness testing sites.

The Peterhead unit will have no fixed location, with those who apply being told where to go once they are successful in booking an appointment.

Eligible key workers can book a slot for the unit online on the UK Government website.

Results will be issued by text message or e-mail within 72 hours.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid welcomed these new centres.

He said: “It is great to see these UK Armed Services pop-up testing centres in the north-east.

“The response locally to this announcement has already been very positive.

“Applying for a test is a simple process. If you have symptoms and you are a key worker, unable to work from home or over-65, then you are eligible.

“There will be a limit to how many people can be tested, so I would urge local residents to be patient.

“But this is a clear step in the right direction as we work to contain the spread of this virus and try and avoid a deadly second wave.”