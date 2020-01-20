New Aberdeen minister ordained

A new minister has been ordained into an Aberdeen church.

Nicola Watson, assistant minister of Woodside Congregational Church, has now been inducted as non-stipendiary minister after serving in her previous role for seven years.

Alongside her husband Stuart, she has been involved in the youth work of the church, where she runs a craft club, with Stuart fulfilling the role of Boys’ Brigade captain for the 49th company.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Nicola said: “It is an honour to be called to be minister to Woodside Congregational Church.

“I look forward to getting to know even more people in the community and working closer with our Church of Scotland friends at the parish church in Woodside to help address the issues in the community. We are here to help whenever we can.”

The church meets at 10am every Sunday at the rear of Printfield Project on Printfield Walk.