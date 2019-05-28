New MEP in bid to ‘stop Brexit’ after Aberdeen’s vote

A newly-elected MEP has pledged to do his utmost to “stop Brexit”.

Aberdeen councillor Christian Allard, who was chosen as an SNP Member of the European Parliament on Sunday, told the Evening Express he will use his new role to keep the UK inside the European Union.

The SNP pulled in the highest number of votes in Scotland, returning a total of three MEPs out of six.

SNP MEPs will be joined in Brussels by representatives from the Liberal Democrats, the Conservatives and the Brexit Party.

Mr Allard, who emigrated to Scotland from France 30 years ago, has long been a supporter of staying in the European Union.

He said: “The people of Scotland have sent a very strong message that we have to stop Brexit.

“Any kind of Brexit will hurt the UK, Scotland and particularly Aberdeen.

“The vote for the SNP in Aberdeen was very strong, and the people of Aberdeen made it very clear to me what they wanted me to do, and that’s stop Brexit.”

Despite his election, Mr Allard isn’t sure what the future holds for his career or the UK, given the uncertainty in British politics.

He claimed the ambiguous positions of the main parties on Brexit led to the strong showing from Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

He said: “I absolutely believe if Labour and the Conservatives were clear about where they stood on Brexit then the Brexit Party would not have received as many votes as they did.

“What the people of Scotland have done in this election is to send a clear message to Westminster and to the EU that Scotland is for Europe.”

Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP group at Aberdeen City Council, confirmed Mr Allard will remain a councillor, until such time as Scotland has secured a place in the EU, when he will quit as a representative for Torry and Ferryhill.

Mr Flynn said: “Christian has been elected to the European Parliament following a terrific result for the SNP which, once again, confirms that the people of Aberdeen firmly support Scotland remaining in the EU.

“Should it become clear that Scotland will retain our place in the EU, with MEPs serving a full term, Christian will step away from his council duties.

“Until that point, he will continue to serve his home ward of Torry and Ferryhill on Aberdeen City Council.”

Aberdeen University politics professor Malcolm Harvey agreed that the vote showed Scotland to be a pro-remain country, saying: “What the result does is reiterate Scotland’s position on the EU referendum of 2016.

“If you put the parties into columns for remain and leave-supporting, leaving out the more ambiguous parties like the Tories and Labour, you end up with numbers in Scotland of around 38% to 62%, which is roughly in proportion to what it was in 2016.

“It looks like the position with regards to the EU remains unchanged.

“I think the SNP has been able to capitalise on that, with a very clear message on the EU question.

“They’ve been a pro-remain, pro-EU party throughout the campaign.

“That could also be the reason behind the strong returns for the Lib Dems across the UK.”

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said:“It will be up to MPs in Westminster to decide what happens next, not our newly-elected MEPs.

“We believe in respecting the results of referendums. We would be in dangerous territory if we simply overturned the UK-wide vote to leave in 2016, when more than 33 million people had their say.

“Our hope is that a majority can be found in parliament to deliver on the outcome of that referendum.”

Meanwhile Richard Leonard, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, said: “This was the election we didn’t expect to happen. Yet our six great candidates campaigned with energy, integrity and based on Labour’s core values, and I thank them for their hard work over these last weeks.

“David Martin has a great track record in the European Parliament. I have known and campaigned with him for 35 years so I am personally extremely sad that he has not been returned.

“Labour was the only party fighting this election to bring the country back together.”