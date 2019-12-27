New mental health centre in memory of north-east mum helps more than 300 people in first four months

A mental health centre opened up as the “legacy” of a north-east mum has helped more than 300 people since being founded four months ago.

Shirley’s Space was set up by the family of Shirley McCombie in August and has been a big success since it opened.

The base in Crimond offers a wide range of services to those from the north-east and is dedicated to the memory of the former nursery teacher.

Shirley, of Peterhead, took her own life in August last year after struggling with depression.

Her family took it upon themselves to build a legacy for her and raised funds to launch the service out of Crimond Medical Centre.

Four months on, the centre has helped 336 people struggling with their mental health.

Shirley’s nephew Cameron Findlay is a founder and a trustee at the base, and he is proud of what they have achieved in such a short space of time.

He said: “We average about 25 individuals visiting us every week and within our first week we directly saved the lives of four people.

“Not only do we hold our own services, we also offer outreach support where we work with other local charities and job centres offering our services.

“We are trying to expand to other places but as an organisation we are still at an early stage and don’t want to burn out.

“The support we have had locally has been excellent and I hope it continues into the new year.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The walk-in centre offers a wide variety of services to people in the north-east who may find that Cornhill Hospital in the city is too far away for appointments.

They include men- and women- only nights, a coffee, cake and chat drop-in event every Saturday, and health walks held regularly.

Cameron believes that his aunt would be pleased with the work they are doing for the community.

He said: “It’s always been said that the centre is a legacy for my auntie and she would have been pleased to see four people saved in the first month.

“They can now spend time with their families who will not be torn apart like we were and can share their happiness to bring people together.

“The space carries on lots of her principles including education and when she spoke to people, it was always about their story and not hers.

“In my opinion we were robbed when we lost Shirley, and now as a family we want to carry on her legacy and principles and become a beacon for people who need help.”

The service was unveiled on August 22 this year, the first anniversary of Shirley’s death.

Her family are heavily involved in the initiative which is managed by Fiona Weir and utilises a group of volunteers.

Cameron is looking to step back as a trustee and wants to introduce more experts to the board.

The 20-year-old student will still be involved in a lesser role.

He said: “We want to install more experienced members as trustees who have mental health expertise.

“I helped to set up the service, have overseen its growth but now it’s time to hand it over to people who can help expand the service.

“The positive reaction we have had locally has helped us so far and £50,000 has been raised and if it wasn’t for them, Shirley’s Space would not exist.”