New McDonald’s drive-thru near Kingsford stadium recommended for approval

Proposals for a new drive-thru close to the Dons’ new stadium have been recommended for approval.

McDonald’s wants to build an outlet at Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park, a stone’s throw from Kingsford.

The proposals for the fast food restaurant were submitted by the firm in December.

Councillors on the Garioch area committee will discuss the plans next Tuesday at Gordon House in Inverurie.

A total of 41 objections to the development have been submitted to the local authority, as well as 31 in support of the fast food chain.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter