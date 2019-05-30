New map shows where to get your food caddy liners in Aberdeen

New collection points for food caddy bags have been revealed by Aberdeen council bosses.

Food caddy liners are no longer being posted out to city residents from Saturday and a map has been created to show new pick-up points.

People will now have to travel to one of the distribution points dotted about the city to pick up liners for food caddies.

The free bags have been added to a range of new locations as well as existing ones.

Bioliners can be ordered until Friday but must be collected from sites across the city from Saturday onwards.

The move was approved at the council budget meeting in March and aims to save money which was spent sending them out.

An appeal was made to businesses and community centres interested in holding some liners to get in touch.

As a result, new sites include Inchgarth and Ferryhill Community Centres, Books and Beans Cafe on Belmont Street, CFINE on Poynernook Road and the Multi Cultural Centre on George Street, as well as the home service at Airyhall Library.

These are in addition to other council buildings where they are already held.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The move follows a decision at the budget meeting of the full council on March 5 to save £12,000.

“A range of revenue-generating and cost-saving measures were tabled to bridge a funding gap of £41.2 million, arising due to reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand.

“The free seven-litre food caddy liners are for domestic use only, are made of corn starch and will biodegrade in an industrial composting facility, so are not suitable for home composting.

“People are reminded they should not add hot foods or liquids to the caddy as this can break down the bags quicker.”

At the distribution points, residents will be given one roll of liners at a time, which contains 26 bags. It’s expected they should last around three to six months if households are using one to two bags per week.

More points are still being sought to be added to the list, to improve access and availability of bags, although deliveries will still be made for residents unable to travel through the home library service.

Any organisation which is interested in being a base is asked to get in contact with the service by emailing wasteandrecycling@aberdeencity.gov.uk

A council spokesman added: “We recognise that some residents may have difficulty accessing a distribution point and we have collaborated with the Home Library Service to continue deliver to these residents.”