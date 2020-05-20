New map shows Covid-19 risk to north-east communities

The north-east is home to the community with the lowest risk of residents contracting Covid-19, according to a new report.

Think tank Scotianomics has created a map of Scotland which shows the areas facing different levels of danger of coronavirus transmission.

According to their findings, East Garioch in Aberdeenshire has the lowest risk out of the 354 council wards across the country.

Scotianomics have given the area a risk score of 0.3 compared with the ratings of 95.2 for Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill in Aberdeen. It is 56th on the overall list.

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee in the city has been given a coronavirus rating of 92.9 and is 63rd on the table.

Northfield and Mastrick North is in the list at 85 with a risk rating of 85.9.

The list of every council ward north of the border has been compiled taking different factors into account such as population density; the number of older people in the area or those with underlying health conditions.

It also factors in the number of people who use road and rail travel; how easy or otherwise it is to access local health services and socio-economic factors, such as the average income of residents in each area.

According to Scotianomics the most at risk council ward is Inverclyde North with a risk rating of 112.7.

The group has submitted its findings to the Scottish Government’s Advisory Group on Economic Recovery.

Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, founding director of Scotianomics, hopes the map can be used as ministers look to ease lockdown measures.

He said: “What is evident is that, for a wide variety of reasons, the risks vary hugely in different communities across Scotland. In terms of both the economy and health and well-being, we believe it makes sense to ease the lockdown according to those regional differences in risk.

“There has already been a great deal of debate on whether the four nations within the UK should ease restrictions in lockstep, despite the fact that Oban is likely to have a completely different risk profile to Tower Hamlets in London. What our research shows is that there are also significant variations even within Scotland.

“Across the world, other countries, including China, Italy and Germany, responded to the initial threat on a regionalised basis and are now lifting lockdown according to regional variations. Our research suggests this is the most likely way to prevent a second wave and to protect the economy.”

