New map shows breakdown of Covid-19 deaths across north-east

New data has revealed the impact of Covid-19 on the north-east.

The interactive map below shows the parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hardest hit by the virus.

Regions in yellow have had less deaths per capita, compared to those with green, blues and purple shading.

The figures take into account the number of people who have died in a region, as well as its estimated population to give a figure of rate per 100,000.

In Aberdeen the hardest hit area is Woodside, with 17 deaths in a population of 3,989. This is equivalent to a rate of 423.1 deaths per 100,000 population.

In Aberdeenshire the Peterhead harbour area has seen the most deaths per 100,000 with a figure of 357.7. In the area 22 people have died.

Torry West and Westhill North and South both have rates of more than 200 deaths per 100,000.

It comes as the latest National Records of Scotland (NRS) data revealed that as of Sunday a total of 4070 deaths registered in Scotland have been associated with Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak.

5 highest rates of death per 100,000 population across the north-east