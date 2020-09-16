New map shows areas of north-east hardest hit by Covid-19

New data released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) has revealed the areas of Grampian hardest hit by Covid-19.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray there have been 262 deaths where coronavirus has been listed on the death certificate.

This is an increase of two on the figures up to July 31, with one death in Stonehaven South and one in the Rafford, Dallas, Dyke to Dava area of Moray.

The latest data from the NRS covers up to August 31.

The area in Aberdeenshire with the highest number of is Peterhead Harbour, with 22 deaths. The second highest area in the shire is Westhill North and South with 11 deaths.

The worst-hit area in Aberdeen is Woodside with 18 deaths, Torry West was second with 15 deaths.

When the population of a zone is taken into account, the hardest-hit region in the north-east is Woodside, with Peterhead Harbour second, and Torry West third.

The north-east is broken down into 132 zones, with 43 of those recording no deaths linked to Covid-19