Online maps highlight Aberdeen’s health walks

The first online map showing organised health walks in the city has been launched.

Created by walking charity Paths for All, the new online resource shows when and where local walks are taking place as well as information about how to join them.

There are a total of 20 organised health walks in Aberdeen alone, the charity has confirmed.

Ian Findlay, chief officer at Paths for All, said: “Regular walking is such a powerful tool that can do wonders for our social, mental and physical health and we hope this new map will make it easier for people to get involved in Health Walks.”

The volunteers who lead the walks have been trained, know the most accessible routes for people of varied abilities and ensure a warm welcome to new walkers.

The Health Walk map can be accessed at pathsforall.org.uk/healthwalkfinder