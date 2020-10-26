New luxury candle store open its doors in north-east town

A new luxury candle shop has opened its doors to customers in the north-east.

Farmhouse Grey opened its new premises on Main Street in Turriff to the public for the first time on Saturday.

The business was originally planned to launch at the tail end of this year.

However, due to the wedding season being quietened because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, founder Amy Archibald – an award-winning wedding cake artist – decided to draw up a business plan and open the shop sooner than anticipated.

Farmhouse Grey, which started operating in June, offers candles, reed diffusers, car perfumes, wax melts and warmers in an array of scents including sage and sea salt, lime basil and mandarin, flower bomb, pomegranate noir, and more.

There will also be luxury Christmas hampers and crates available soon for the festive season.

The new premises will allow customers to browse the products in person.

Its website says: “Farmhouse grey was started in June of 2020 amid the madness that was the covid pandemic.

“Owner of the business Amy Archibald had originally planned on starting the business in the winter of 2020 when her wedding diary had quietened down, but the virus made sure that wedding season was never truly going to start that year so with a lot of spare time on her hands she decided that there was no time like the present to draw up a business plan and go full steam ahead with the new venture.”

To find out further information or place an order online, email farmhousegrey@gmail.com or visit farmhousegrey.co.uk/