New-look playpark’s unveiling

A revamped north-east children’s playpark will be officially opened later this month after extensive work.

The facilities at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw will be unveiled to the public on Friday October 25 at 10.30am following a short ceremony.

The equipment is aimed at children of all ages and abilities and includes a zip-slide, supernova, castle, basket and five-way swings, carousels, springers, seesaw, wobble bridge, sand diggers, farmer’s den, jeep and petrol station.

The upgrade is made part of £2 million programme of improvements at Aden Country Park.

It was made possible thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF).

Neil Shirran, Aden project co-ordinator, welcomed the progress made at the attraction.

He said: “The new play area has been developed as part of the £2.13 million National Lottery Heritage Fund Aden Country Park project.

“This also supports the major restoration and redevelopment of both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, planned improvements to park interpretation, accessibility and signage and a programme to enhance biodiversity.”