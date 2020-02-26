Aberdeen council unveils five-year plan for new-look city centre

Aberdeen City Council has unveiled a host of new proposals to drive forward its vision for the city centre.

The city’s proposed new local development plan (LDP), which earmarks sites and potential uses for them over the next five years, is set to be discussed at Monday’s full council meeting.

And the document includes proposals to revamp landmarks, expand the railway station and create a new bridge crossing the River Dee.

Eight separate zones including a new “station gateway” are set to be added to Aberdeen’s city centre masterplan, with Union Street and surrounding areas among those earmarked for development.

Golden Square and Bon Accord Square could be refurbished along with the eastern annexe of Marischal College to create a mix of office and leisure space.

As previously reported in The Evening Express, the former Woolmanhill Hospital is earmarked for conversion into housing or a hotel under the plans.

And a new “urban quarter” is also proposed, providing dedicated pedestrian routes between the city centre and the River Dee – including a pedestrian bridge to the waterfront in Torry.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the local authority’s city centre masterplan lead, said: “The council is looking really seriously at how we revitalise the city centre because that is how you attract investment from outside.

“We have got so many interventions taking place which show we are serious about that.

“Some of the interventions are going to require the private sector to get involved but by putting it down in black and white we are making it clear we will continue to support the city centre.

“It’s constantly evolving and we need to make sure we are as accommodating of change as we can be.”

The Opportunities

STATION GATEWAY – Expansion of concourse to include retail and food and drink over two levels. New station hotel and Trinity Centre entrance.

HEART OF THE CITY – Revamp of Union Street buildings, Market and Mither Kirk, remodelling of St Nicholas Centre.

UNION STREET WEST – Revamp of Golden Square and Bon Accord Square. New Aberdeen City Rooms.

CASTLEGATE AND CASTLEHILL – Refurbishment of properties on Castlegate and Justice Street. Revamp of Marischal and Virgina Court. Residential development of 46 apartments.

QUEEN’S SQUARE – Revamp of Marischal College eastern annexe. Conversion of Greyfriars Church.

DENBURN VALLEY – Refurbishment of former Woolmanhill Hospital and Denburn Court. Upgrade of Union Terrace Gardens.

NORTH DEE – “Urban quarter” with pedestrian link between River Dee and city centre. Revamp of smoke houses and pedestrian bridge.

TORRY WATERFRONT – Residential development and pedestrian bridge to North Dee.

If approved, the LDP would also see an active retail frontage policy adopted on Union Street to encourage a greater range of use.

Buildings on the street would be refurbished and remodelled, including the St Nicholas Centre.

With work already ongoing to transform Greyfriars Church into a pub, the eastern annexe of Marischal College would be refurbished and turned into office and leisure space. Meanwhile, the existing railway station concourse would be expanded to two levels, incorporating both retail and food and drink facilities.

A hotel would also be situated above it and a new entrance to the Trinity Centre would be included.

In Torry, a pedestrian footbridge would be built across the Dee, and pedestrian routes linking the community with the city centre would be improved.

Mrs Boulton claimed the proposed measures could lead to wider change across the city.

She said: “We don’t want dead space in the city. The waterfront is one of our most important sites and can be a catalyst for change across the rest of Aberdeen.

“A lot of it comes down to the environmental side of things. Torry is within walking distance of the city centre but if we are going to encourage that, we need to make sure there are suitable paths.

“It is about making the city centre cleaner and greener.”

She added: “We do have to reinvent the city centre and that is what we are trying to do.

“It’s about making sure the city centre remains vibrant and supports things like restaurants and cultural activities.

“In some ways we have to go backwards in time. In the past people lived in the city centre, then they moved out to the suburbs, but now we are finding people are moving back in towards the centre.

“The footfall of those people returning will support the businesses and shops and will help grow the city.”

City centre community council chairman Dustin Macdonald welcomed the proposals – but insisted the council’s first priority should be protecting services.

He said: “It’s good to see a focus on the city centre and the ideas around revamping it.

“We would like to see more of how these plans would be developed while also protecting frontline services.”