Work has begun on traffic control measures outside Aberdeen Crematorium.

Visitors have complained of difficulty in leaving the crematorium on to the busy Skene Road.

Traffic lights will now be installed at the T-junction to make exiting the site safer.

Proposals were made to improve the traffic situation following complaints by those leaving the crematorium, remembrance garden, and nearby Hazlehead Cemetery.

A pedestrian crossing will go alongside the new road safety measures, as part of the £125,000 project.

Councillor Martin Greig had asked Aberdeen City Council that lights be installed after receiving complaints.