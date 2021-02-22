New licence holder for prestigious Aberdeen University programme

A charity has revealed the new licence holder for its prestigious Aberdeen University programme.

DFN Project SEARCH, which supports young people with learning disabilities and autism move into work, has announced that Values Into Action Scotland (VIAS) will be the new licence holder.

The programme is a collaborative project between the University of Aberdeen, NESCol and VIAS and is also supported by Skills Development Scotland, Department of Work and Pensions, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

VIAS will be providing the job coaching support, working alongside the education provider NESCol to support interns through three term-long rotations during their internship year.

Since being established in 2013, over 68 young people have graduated through the programme.

The University of Aberdeen, business liaison/employer partner co-ordinator, Heather Crabb, said: “The University of Aberdeen is delighted to welcome VIAS to the DFN Project SEARCH University of Aberdeen partnership.

“We are proud to host this innovative programme at the University and are looking forward to working with VIAS and our other partners to support more young people into employment.

“The success of our programme is testament to our ongoing engagement with a variety of public, private and third sector organisations within our local community.

“We would welcome approaches from employers who would be interested in supporting our work, either through the provision of work placements and/or employment opportunities for our graduates.”

DFN Project SEARCH now has 16 programmes in Scotland, offering all partners a high-performing evidenced-based programme that supports young people with learning disabilities and autism to transition from education into full-time, integrated, competitive employment.

In the past 12 months in Scotland, 66 per cent of its 145 interns secured a paid job.

Eighty of these graduates secured a full-time job, which is a huge improvement on the percentage of people in Scotland with learning disabilities and autism who are known to local authorities, which stands at just seven per cent.

Carmel McKeogh, director and programme specialist at DFN Project SEARCH, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce that the fantastic charity Values Into Action Scotland is the new licence holder for our University of Aberdeen programme.

“The programme has brought great success in creating employment opportunities and transforming the lives of young people with learning disabilities and autism throughout the area.

“VIAS has been a key partner in supporting people with learning disabilities and autism in Scotland for many years and its role as the new licence holder will further strengthen the DFN Project SEARCH offer in Aberdeen, bringing valuable skilled job coaches and developing good engagement with the wider business community.”