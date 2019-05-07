New LGBT hub opens in Aberdeen

A new LGBT hub has officially opened in Aberdeen.

The Four Unity facility will be managed by Four Pillars, the team behind Grampian Pride.

The hub, which is located in the Aberdeen Market building, will provide a safe space for the LGBT+ community along with support and information on safe-sex practice.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart MSP said he hopes the new hub gets off to a “good start”.

He added: “This is excellent news for the LGBT+ community not just in Aberdeen but across the whole north-east.

“We’ve come far in the progress for LGBT rights but there is still a way to go to ensure all people feel safe and secure to live their lives authentically without judgement or attack.”

The hub is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and will feature both group meetings and individual drop-ins.