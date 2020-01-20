North-east MSPs hail new legislation to protect child witnesses

North-east MSPs have welcomed new legislation protecting child witnesses in serious criminal cases.

The Scottish Government has introduced the legislation, which came into force today and applies to certain cases at the High Court.

It will allow children to pre-record evidence, meaning they avoid the potential trauma of going through a trial.

The move has been welcomed by Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald and Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles.

Mr Macdonald said: “I think it makes a lot of sense. Children are vulnerable and can be put off quite easily by a very solemn occasion like a court case. If this means they will be able to give evidence in a way they’re more comfortable with then it’s a good thing.”

Mr Rumbles said: “The measures introduced today are an important step toward giving children, young people and vulnerable witnesses greater protection in our criminal justice system.

“The work doesn’t stop here, however, there is a compelling case to extend and strengthen the measures introduced today to further protect the mental wellbeing of child witnesses. The ultimate goal for the Scottish Government should be to take children out of our courts entirely.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “This will improve how child and vulnerable witnesses participate in our criminal justice system, which is very important.

“Subjecting children to cross-examination at court can cause further distress and it’s imperative everything is done to make sure this isn’t caused. Children and vulnerable witnesses can give their best evidence in an environment that provides support while still ensuring a fair trial, and this has to be beneficial to everyone involved.”

The legislation will apply to trials including those for murder, domestic abuse and sexual offences.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf opened a new Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service evidence and hearings suite in Glasgow last year, and similar facilities are planned for Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness.

Mr Yousaf said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Scotland’s journey to protect children as they interact with the justice system, and a key part of our wider work to strengthen support for victims and witnesses.

“Children who have witnessed the most traumatic crimes must be able to start on the path to recovery at the earliest possible stage and these changes will allow that, improving the experiences of the most vulnerable child witnesses, as far fewer will have to give evidence in front of a jury.

“Legislation is only one part of the jigsaw, backed by the development of modern, progressive and technologically advanced facilities to ensure children are supported to give their best evidence.”

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st, said: “Children have told us that they found giving evidence in court almost as traumatic as the abuse itself. This Act means more children will now be able to give pre-recorded evidence in an environment more suitable to their needs.”