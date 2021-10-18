New leases of life for Aberdeen beachfront restaurant and Huntly shop among latest plans lodged

Here we have a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils over the past week.

Potential changes include the “regrettable” conversion of a Portsoy hotel into homes, and the transformation of centuries-old stables into a swimming pool at the birthplace of a famous Aberdeenshire doctor.

Latest phase of major Aberdeen development

Developer Cala Homes has lodged plans for 55 news homes as part of its Grandhome scheme at Bridge of Don.

Already 116 residents have moved into homes there.

The next batch comprises three, four and five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Fancy a glamping holiday in Aberdeenshire?

Plans have been put forward to transform agricultural land at Luthermuir, south of Laurencekirk, into a caravan site – with room for glamping.

Owners Sasia Pryor and Stuart Harley want to build six pods beside space for five caravans at Durie Mains Farm.

And alongside toilet and office facilities, they want to create a playpark and “wildlife pond”.

The new occupiers say the impressive scenery and sunset view make it perfect for holidaymakers.

Portsoy hotel to become homes

The Boyne Hotel in the heart of Portsoy has failed to attract any interest since being put up for sale, and its deflated owners have now formed plans to turn it into three townhouses.

They say that the old building will only fall into ruin if it is left abandoned.

You can read our full report here.

More electric vehicle charging points

In last week’s Planning Ahead we featured proposals to knock down a car wash at the Esso garage on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen to create space for five electric vehicle charging points.

Another city garage is now looking to accommodate the growing number of drivers using electric vehicles.

The BP petrol station at North Esplanade West, at the junction with South College Street, is asking for permission to create five charging points there too.

Pool plans for home of revered medic

Even the hardiest of wild swimmers must find themselves longing for their own private pool as winter draws in.

The owners of Cromlethill in Oldmeldrum are keen to transform some centuries-old stables at the property into just such a facility.

The home has some historic value as the birthplace of pioneering physician and “the father of tropical medicine” Sir Patrick Mason.

Full story here.

New Aberdeen beach restaurant?

Skippers Sports Lounge, a company formed in Aberdeen in May, is eyeing up a vacant unit beside Pizza Hut at the Queen’s Links Leisure Park for a new venture.

Plans have been lodged to transform the former Sizzling Wok Chinese restaurant, facing towards the beach, into a new sports bar.

It comes at a time when the council is considering ways to make more of the city’s beachfront.

New occupants for long-empty shop in Huntly

Meanwhile, Huntly Development Hub wants to take over a former charity base in the town centre.

The group wants to make the premises on 11 Davron Street the new Huntly Travel Hub, which will require a new roof over the rear of the building and new signage.

The travel enterprise comprises a car club with two shared hybrid vehicles, one shared fully electric vehicle and 14 electric bikes for hire.

But it has no dedicated base of operations, and due to “soaring customer numbers”,

particularly with demand for electric bikes, space has become an issue.

And the group reckons a dedicated town centre presence will help them to step up a gear.

Rescue heroes plan to enhance base

Lastly, Braemar Mountain Rescue Team has unveiled plans for a new-look base.

You can read more about the changes, including female showers for the first time, here.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at cityandshire@ajl.co.uk