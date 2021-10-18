Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

New leases of life for Aberdeen beachfront restaurant and Huntly shop among latest plans lodged

By Ben Hendry
18/10/2021, 6:00 am
Some of the most notable planning applications lodged across the north-east.

Here we have a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils over the past week. 

Potential changes include the “regrettable” conversion of a Portsoy hotel into homes, and the transformation of centuries-old stables into a swimming pool at the birthplace of a famous Aberdeenshire doctor.

Latest phase of major Aberdeen development

Developer Cala Homes has lodged plans for 55 news homes as part of its Grandhome scheme at Bridge of Don.

New Cala homes at Grandhome

Already 116 residents have moved into homes there.

The next batch comprises three, four and five-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

The Grandhome development

Fancy a glamping holiday in Aberdeenshire?

Plans have been put forward to transform agricultural land at Luthermuir, south of Laurencekirk, into a caravan site – with room for glamping.

Owners Sasia Pryor and Stuart Harley want to build six pods beside space for five caravans at Durie Mains Farm.

And alongside toilet and office facilities, they want to create a playpark and “wildlife pond”.

The view facing north-east shows a sunset over Glenesk and surrounding hills.

The new occupiers say the impressive scenery and sunset view make it perfect for holidaymakers.

Portsoy hotel to become homes

The Boyne Hotel in the heart of Portsoy has failed to attract any interest since being put up for sale, and its deflated owners have now formed plans to turn it into three townhouses.

The Boyne Hotel in Portsoy could be turned into three townhouses.

They say that the old building will only fall into ruin if it is left abandoned.

You can read our full report here.

More electric vehicle charging points

In last week’s Planning Ahead we featured proposals to knock down a car wash at the Esso garage on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen to create space for five electric vehicle charging points.

Another city garage is now looking to accommodate the growing number of drivers using electric vehicles.

The BP petrol station at North Esplanade West, at the junction with South College Street, is asking for permission to create five charging points there too.

Pool plans for home of revered medic

Even the hardiest of wild swimmers must find themselves longing for their own private pool as winter draws in.

The owners of Cromlethill in Inverurie, where physician Sir Patrick Manson was born, are seeking permission to turn old stables into a swimming pool.

The owners of Cromlethill in Oldmeldrum are keen to transform some centuries-old stables at the property into just such a facility.

The home has some historic value as the birthplace of pioneering physician and “the father of tropical medicine” Sir Patrick Mason.

Full story here.

New Aberdeen beach restaurant?

Skippers Sports Lounge, a company formed in Aberdeen in May, is eyeing up a vacant unit beside Pizza Hut at the Queen’s Links Leisure Park for a new venture.

The empty unit at Aberdeen beach, next to Pizza Hut.

Plans have been lodged to transform the former Sizzling Wok Chinese restaurant, facing towards the beach, into a new sports bar.

It comes at a time when the council is considering ways to make more of the city’s beachfront. 

New occupants for long-empty shop in Huntly

Meanwhile, Huntly Development Hub wants to take over a former charity base in the town centre.

The current state of the shop.

The group wants to make the premises on 11 Davron Street the new Huntly Travel Hub, which will require a new roof over the rear of the building and new signage.

The travel enterprise comprises a car club with two shared hybrid vehicles, one shared fully electric vehicle and 14 electric bikes for hire.

But it has no dedicated base of operations, and due to “soaring customer numbers”,
particularly with demand for electric bikes, space has become an issue.

How the Huntly Travel Hub could look.

And the group reckons a dedicated town centre presence will help them to step up a gear.

Rescue heroes plan to enhance base

How the enhanced base could look. 

Lastly, Braemar Mountain Rescue Team has unveiled plans for a new-look base.

You can read more about the changes, including female showers for the first time, here.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at cityandshire@ajl.co.uk

