New lease of life planned for former Aberdeen bank site

Fresh plans have been lodged to convert a former city bank into two separate units.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Burnside Drive, Dyce, has lain empty since the bank closed the outlet last summer.

Developer West Coast Estates previously submitted blueprints for a shop and a takeaway, but they were withdrawn to allow time to prepare at noise and odour assessment to be prepared.

The new documents said, as it currently stands, there are no named operators for the proposed units.

A planning statement submitted online by the firm said one of the spaces could be used by a pizza chain and another could be turned into a sandwich bar such as popular eatery Greggs.

It said: “Currently there are no named operators for the units although it is envisaged that unit one would be used by a national pizza operator.

“Unit two could be used by a sandwich bar, such as Greggs, where the use of the unit would include the sale of cold and reheated food and hot drinks for consumption off the premises.

“Given the small size of the unit seating for customers to eat and drink on the premises, is likely to be limited.

“Because the operators are not known, there are no specific hours of operation for the proposed uses.”