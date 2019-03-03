New lease of life for north-east town’s historic granite fountain

A granite fountain in a north-east community is to get a new lease of life.

Kintore fountain, which sits in the town square, is to be restored to working condition after years of being out of commission

The funding for the work was given by the Garioch Area Committee and Kintore Common Good Fund.

It will cost £30,000, with the contract being awarded to Aberdeen-based KW Contractors Ltd.

In the past the fountain has been damaged by vandalism and vehicle strikes, resulting in the loss of its top pillar.

Some repair work was undertaken in 2015 to secure and stabilise the fountain, including a watertightness test, to ensure a full repair was viable.

The planned work will upgrade the fountain to current standards and repair the stonework, enabling it, when complete, to run 24 hours a day from May through to September.