New learning hub opens doors at Aberdeen university

Deputy First Minister John Swinney officially opened a new learning hub at Aberdeen University during a visit to Aberdeen, paving the way for fresh innovation in children’s learning.

Mr Swinney, the Scottish Government’s education secretary, spoke to teachers and practitioners from the eight local authorities which make up the Northern Alliance regional improvement collaborative yesterday.

The hub – in which the alliance and the university have invested more than £100,000 – has been created to encourage collaboration and the sharing of best practice.

Mr Swinney highlighted the importance of collaboration, with the theme of the opening being “breaking down barriers”.

He said: “This hub will essentially create a focus for discussion about improving educational practice. It will enhance the learning and teaching of young people.”

At the event, attendees were given the opportunity to take part in a range of education workshops. These included a session centred on how “fixed ability thinking” creates barriers to learning and how successful e-learning is for pupils unwilling to attend school.

David Smith, head of Aberdeen University’s school of education, said: “It is a privilege for the school of education to work with the Northern Alliance on the learning hub.

“I hope that new research-informed solutions will emerge to the challenges faced by our schools and communities across the Northern Alliance.”

The hub is also being supported by Education Scotland, which works in collaboration with the Northern Alliance.