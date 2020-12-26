New law could curb general sale and use of fireworks

North-east politicians have welcomed news that plans to curb the general sale and use of fireworks is to be brought forward.

Community safety minister MSP Ash Denham announced the planned move ahead of discussions which will take place in the Scottish Government next year, with secondary legislation to be laid in Parliament next month.

If approved, it will place restrictions on individuals buying or using fireworks for private displays, as well as limiting the times they can be set off by the public.

MP for Gordon Richard Thomson, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and Aberdeenshire Council SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie have all praised the move.

Mr Thomson carried out a survey following Bonfire Night to find out the public’s view on private fireworks, with the majority who responded of the view that they could be a nuisance.

He said: “The enjoyment that fireworks can bring is not shared by all. Away from professional and well-organised community displays, it’s clear that sadly not everyone uses fireworks in a responsible and considerate way throughout the year.

“Increased regulation on the sale of fireworks and the times at which they can be used would be a sensible and reasonable move by Government. I hope that it is a proposal which can win the support of a majority of MSPs when it comes forward next year.”

Ms Martin added: “It is clear from the work already done surrounding the sale and distribution of fireworks that there is work to be done and the public have shown a strong representation when responding to the consultation laid out by the Scottish Government.”

Ms Petrie also said: “Whilst many do enjoy firework season, it is very important that they are used responsibly, and with consideration or the people and animals to whom they can cause alarm.”