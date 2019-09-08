New iPads to help Aberdeen health visitors

Health visitors across Aberdeen will soon be armed with iPads allowing them to update records “on the go” in a £250,000 investment.

The Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership has agreed to commit to the scheme, which they hope will be fully rolled out to staff by the second quarter of 2020.

Under the plans, around 100 iPads will be given to the health visiting teams, which as well as health visitors, can include nursery nurses, administration staff and immunisation nurses.

At the moment, the partnership is one of the few in Scotland who still use a traditional paper-based system which has to be updated manually back at the health visitor’s GP practice.

But the new scheme will allow health visitors to have more face-to-face time with children and families, with the ability to take notes and process information on the iPads.

Lisa Lawrie, nursing service manager and lead health visitor, said: “We want to decrease the amount of time we spend on paperwork because everything is paper-based in health visiting.

“Any information we require we have to go back to base, we have to put it in and it really limits our mobility and how much time we can spend face-to-face with families and children.

“It will enable the current workforce we have to work in a much smarter way so we will have the ability to spend more time undertaking what we should do rather than spending too much time on paperwork.”

Health-visiting teams assess the developmental health and wellbeing of all children aged from 10 days to five years.

Details of all contacts at the moment are held in the Community Child Record paper record, which is kept at the health visiting team’s GP practice.

In Aberdeen, health visiting has about 12,500 children on its caseload, but around 10% of children are considered vulnerable.

If a concern is raised over a child, an inter-agency referral discussion has to be convened in a target time of an hour, so new equipment will help meet this target.

The digitised scheme will also eventually allow information to be shared more easily across all relevant services, particularly helpful for child protection issues.Eve Whyte, senior IT project manager, said: “We’re one of the few health boards in Scotland that doesn’t have a digital solution.

“Six others have already introduced the technology and they’re very happy with it.

“We talk directly with the health visitors themselves that are practically using it and they’re really happy that they’ve got information at their fingertips.”

Students from NESCol are also going to be involved in the scheme by offering technical training and support to health visitors on how to use the new equipment. Savings will be identified following the implementation of the system to cover the ongoing costs.

Discussions are currently taking place with senior officers within NHS Grampian to determine what level of financial support they can provide towards the project.

Around 2,000 new children come into the service each year and the time-saving with the new digital system amounts to almost 4,000 hours per year for that cohort of children alone, or £110,000 in terms of salary.