New investment will transform Aberdeen snowsports centre

The boss of a leading sports body says merging two of its activity services will create more opportunities for people to take part.

Sport Aberdeen has announced Adventure Aberdeen and Aberdeen Snowsports Centre will operate under the newly relaunched Adventure Aberdeen brand.

The winter sports facility at Garthdee will now be known as Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports in a rebrand that comes as part of a six-figure investment.

The new brand will encompass a range of outdoor and adventure activities in the city, as well as in Kingswells and at Cromdale on Speyside.

Sport Aberdeen chairman Tony Dawson said: “When we looked at the products being offered, we thought there were quite a lot of improvements needing to be made.

“We wanted to make the experience better for members of the public. Despite the cuts we have suffered, we are in a position to make the investment required.

“We have worked hard on the business cases to make sure the money is well spent.”

Mr Dawson believes the improvements will attract even more people to the facilities.

He said: “At the snowsports centre in Garthdee we attract around 64,000 and 70,000 people every year.

“That is a lot more than I initially thought it would be when I came on board.

“That shows the level of engagement in Aberdeen and hopefully, with the improvements we are making, we can increase that number further.

“It is going to be a fantastic facility for the people of Aberdeen. It is going to be transformed.”