New interactive map shows where the north-east’s witches lived and died

A new interactive map tracking the history of women and men accused of witches in the 16th and 17th Centuries has been published for the first time.

Data experts from Edinburgh University have been building up profiles of all the people accused of practicing witchcraft across Scotland.

More than 3,000 people in the country were punished after being portrayed as devil worshippers and hundreds of those accused came from the north-east.

The map gives a fascinating insight into the tales of the accused witches along with details of the towns and villages where they were detained and executed.

These include the story of Janet Davidson, of Ellon, who was accused by four people of dealing in withcraft. Court documents revealed there appeared to have been a disagreement between herself and one of the women.

She was said to have used nail trimmings held in cloths of various colours and was also claimed to have had a piece of paper with writing on it which killed a neighbour when she touched it.

It was ruled that she was an “evil neighbour” and she was banished “to the south” and warned she would be burned at the stake if she returned.

Janet Wishart, from Aberdeen, was said to have been “implicated by another witch” and was involved in a neighbourhood dispute.

There were numerous claims of her causing illness and death through casting spells.

She was also accused of delaying the death of a child and causing another to be stillborn.

Other charges libelled against her were the charges of cursing, murder and sorcery.

Marion Hardie, who was from Elgin but captured in Aberdeen, apparently confessed to throwing stones when a boat was coming into shore in an attempt to destroy it, killing its crew in 1630.

And Marion Grant, from Methlick, was executed at the age of 46 after she admitted worshipping the devil.

Student intern Emma Carroll used information from the Survey of Scottish Witchcraft for the project.

Emma said: “There was a lot of people accused listed who settled near Elgin and within Aberdeen. Some of the settlements no longer exist and the towns have changed their names so I used an ordnance survey map from 1890 to piece it all together.”

The project was partially funded by Wikimedia UK.

Ewan McAndrew works as the wikimedian in residence at Edinburgh University.

He said: “This project was to highlight how data can be used in a more interactive way.

“The map has come from the rich source of data that is the Survey of Scottish Witchcraft.

“It includes anyone interesting in the local historyof witches and it can show there was probably a witch near where you live.

“It also allows for the hominisation of those women and men that were accused.”