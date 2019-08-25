New initiative will help boost Aberdeen’s data and coding skills

An initiative has been launched in Aberdeen aiming to give more people access to data and coding skills.

The Scottish Innovation Centre, at the Data Lab’s Aberdeen office, was officially opened by the Scottish Government’s Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes.

It will be led by Code the City, which aims to solve civic problems using technology.

Ms Forbes said: “It is an exciting time for the city of Aberdeen as it continues to establish itself as one of the key technology centres in Scotland and the UK.”

Code the City chief executive Ian Watt said: “I’m particularly pleased to see Code the City working with some of the industry’s key players.”