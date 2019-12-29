New initiative to reduce pollution in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council is encouraging residents to be more eco-friendly as part of a new initiative.

The local authority is asking people to help reduce traffic pollution levels in the city through car sharing, efficient driving and by taking their vehicles for regular maintenance checks.

The council’s Cleaner Air in Aberdeen leaflet states: “In Aberdeen there are over 55 sites where the council monitors air quality. These include simple measuring devices and six highly-sophisticated automatic monitoring sites that work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Air quality in most parts of Aberdeen is good and unlikely to cause any major health problem.

“However, there are hotspots of raised nitrogen dioxide levels around busy roads and particularly in the city centre. The raised pollution level is caused by traffic congestion and the number and type of vehicles on our roads.”