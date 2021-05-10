New indoor market set to open next month in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre

A new city-centre market is set to support both local producers and a local charitable cause when it opens its doors in Aberdeen next month.

The Curated Aberdeen market will be located in the lower mall of the Bon Accord centre, and has space for around 30 stallholders to sell their wares.

A number of local producers and creatives from across the north-east have already signed up, including craft beer companies, gin distillers, handmade crafters, silversmiths, artisan food producers and more.

The indoor market is set to be a long-term fixture within the centre and open Friday to Sunday every week, beginning June 4.

In addition to the main market, organisers are planning themed days, workshops and crafting events set to take place in the space over the coming months.

The market is also set to benefit local children’s charity Charlie House.

All stall holder fees will go directly to the organisation as part of its charity partnership with Bon Accord.

These funds will then be put towards the Charlie House Big Build Appeal, a challenge the charity have set to raise £8m to build a specialist centre for supporting children with life-limiting conditions.

Speaking of the new venture Craig Stevenson, centre manager of Bon Accord, said: “We will be delighted to see the doors of Curated Aberdeen open next month.

“As part of our charity partnership with Charlie House, they initially opened a pop-up Christmas market last year in the same location which was championed by Aberdeen Inspired.

“It was so well received that the decision to make this a more permanent fixture in the centre was easy.

“It is wonderful to give local producers the opportunity to have prime city-centre retail space and at the same time support our charity partner Charlie House by donating the stall holder fees. It will definitely be a welcome addition to the centre.”

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “The Charlie House pop-up Christmas market was an incredible success, thank to both Aberdeen Inspired and Bon Accord, raising vital funds for the charity during an extremely challenging year.

“We wanted to replicate that and are thrilled to be able to make the market a more permanent fixture with its own brand identity.

“Curated Aberdeen is set to stay, and we are hopeful it will be the ‘go to’ when people visit the centre.

“We are also hoping to host themed markets and include small workshops when it is safe to do so and give other interesting local producers the platform to showcase their products.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said: “Our Christmas markets have always proved popular with both stall holders and the public alike, with the most recent one attracting over 50 different local traders and over 5,000 visitors over each weekend it ran.

“It’s important to offer a mix of retail opportunities for customers to enjoy and the Curated Aberdeen market gives locals and visitors another good reason to come and shop in the city centre whilst also supporting a fantastic local charity.

“It’s great to see prime retail space being used like this, allowing smaller retailers or those from out of town the opportunity to have a presence in the city centre to showcase their products and services.”

Local producers interested in finding out more about stall space should email curated@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.