New images show planned £40m science hub at Aberdeen hospital site

Plans have been lodged to build a £40 million science hub of “national significance” in Aberdeen.

The bio-therapuetics hub, which aims to double the number of life sciences companies in the north-east, will be based at Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Health Campus.

A planning application has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to deliver the hub, which forms part of the £250 million Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Professor Stephen Logan, chair of the ONE Life Sciences sector board, said: “This is an exciting project for the region and we are now beginning the formal planning approval process for the hub with the local authority.

“It draws on the significant assets in and around the Foresterhill Health Campus and will realise the opportunity we have to bring forward the next generation of medical therapies and products and grow our company cluster. Our target is to double the number of life sciences here by 2017.

“The hub will accelerate company creation and growth, anchor growing businesses and high-value jobs here long term and be a focal point for innovation and collaboration.

“This is a transformational project of national significance that supports the regional goal of diversification and will contribute to the national ambitions for life sciences as a driver for health and wealth.”

Concept sketches showing how the hub could look have been released, but detailed plans will be submitted in due course.

The project has been developed by the ONE Life Sciences sector board, University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University, NHS Grampian and Scottish Enterprise and the ONE team is leading its delivery.

The 69,000 sq ft facility will include accommodation for start-ups and established companies, space for collaboration, and shared facilities for events, small conferences and networking.

The project is backed with £20m of capital funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the City Deal, and ONE, which has led the development of the project, has committed an additional £3.6m of its own funding over seven years to operate the hub.

The target is to have the first phase of the development open in 2021.