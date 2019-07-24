New images show inside £8.5m north-east sports centre ahead of August opening

New images showing the inside of a £8.5 million sports centre in a north-east town have been released.

The two images, shared by Live Life Aberdeenshire, show the Banchory Sports Village’s swimming pool and gym facilities.

The centre is set to open to the public on August 20, but a soft launch will be held the weekend before.

The project is funded by Aberdeenshire Council with support from North Banchory Company and the Banchory Sports Village Trust who raised £700,000 from the community.

A phased opening will see the first groups gain access to the facilities on August 16, with the rest of the community able to access the facilities the following week.

Full details of the opening plans are being finalised with plans to publish the full programme soon.

A formal opening is expected to take place later in the year.

Once complete, the £8.5 million centre will feature a six-lane swimming pool, a training pool, a three-court sports hall, fitness suite, squash courts, changing facilities, cafe and reception.

Alongside the new images, information on memberships and prices have also been released.

As the new centre will form part of Aberdeenshire Council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire body, the prices are set to be in-line with other sports facilities in the region.

Paying for a membership through direct debit will be the cheapest option, with new members able to apply during the opening weekend.

For more information contact banchorysportsvillage@aberdeenshire.gov.uk